Kashmir situation alarming, needs urgent steps: Jammu and Kashmir Congress

Masked Kashmiri protesters hold Pakistani flags during a protest after Eid prayers in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, June 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) Masked Kashmiri protesters hold Pakistani flags during a protest after Eid prayers in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, June 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Sunday termed the Kashmir Valley situation as “very alarming,” requiring urgent steps by the Centre to retrieve it. “The situation in the Kashmir Valley is very alarming. There is the need for taking some urgent measures by the Central government to retrieve it, which is fast heading towards (that of) early 1990s,” Jammu and Kashmir Congress Committee president G A Mir told reporters in Jammu Sunday.

Dwelling upon the rampant violence by militants and the firing from across the borders, Mir, along with his senior party colleagues, said the situation in both regions of the state has deteriorated following the unilateral ceasefire by the Centre during the holy month of Ramadan.

The J&KPCC chief said there were no takers to the unilateral ceasefire, which has now been revoked. “The immediate responsibility to conduct the Amarnath yatra smoothly and tackle the situation lies on the Centre as the state government has been left with almost no role,” he said.

He said the Centre has to feel the pulse of the people and take appropriate measures to check the situation from further deterioration.

He said the Centre has failed to take all mainstream parties on board and evolve a national consensus on the Kashmir situation.

He claimed the Congress Party and other mainstream forces have always extended positive cooperation to the Centre’s move to restore normalcy in the Valley.

In the given scenario, it is for the Centre to take timely steps and draw a roadmap to deal with the overall security challenge and civil unrest failing which the onus would lie on the Centre and the state for its deterioration.

