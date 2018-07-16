J&K: 7 killed as boulder rolls down waterfall

A large number of people had gathered at the spot to spend their Sunday holiday. (File) A large number of people had gathered at the spot to spend their Sunday holiday. (File)

SEVEN PEOPLE were killed and more than two dozen injured at Sihar Baba in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday when a boulder rolled down from a hill on people taking bath under a waterfall.

Giving details, Reasi SSP Tahir Bhat said that Sunday being a holiday, a large number of people had gathered at the waterfall which has emerged as a tourist destination in the state. A number of people were taking bath when around 3.30 pm a boulder from the hill fell on them.

Two people died on the spot, while three others died on way to hospital. Nearly 25 others were injured, Bhat said, adding that rescue operations were in progress.

Those present at the site were joined by police with JCB machines in rescue efforts, another police officer said, adding the rescue operation was going on when reports last came in.

Those injured were shifted to the Reasi district hospital in private cars. As the administration alerted the hospital authorities, additional staff, including doctors and paramedics, were rushed to attend to the injured people, he said.

Governor N N Vohra expressed grief over the loss of lives in the “unfortunate hill slide incident” and asked the Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Dheeraj Gupta to ensure that the cost of the treatment provided to the injured was borne by the shrine board.

National Conference Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief and shock over the incident.

Located on river Chenab, Sihar waterfall is one of the biggest in North India where water descends from more than 100 feet. The earth and water of the area is said to have medicinal values, which attract a large number of people.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App