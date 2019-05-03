Exercise ‘maximum restraint’ while dealing with protesters: Mir after Shopian encounter

Expressing concern over the “volatile situation” in Jammu and Kashmir’s poll-bound Shopian district after an encounter between security forces and militants, Congress leader G A Mir Friday asked law enforcing agencies to exercise “maximum restraint” while dealing with protesters.

Three unidentified militants were Friday killed in the encounter, following which clashes broke out between protestors and law enforcing personnel near the site of the gunfight after some people hurled stones at the security forces engaged in the anti-militancy operation, according to officials. Two persons suffered minor pellet injuries in the security forces’ action.

“We express anguish over the prevailing situation in Shopian district of south Kashmir in the backdrop of the gunfight at Adkhara village in the district. Security forces should exercise maximum restraint while dealing with protestors,” said Mir, who is contesting elections as the Congress’s candidate from the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat. Pulwama and Shopian districts are a part of the constituency which will see polling on May 6.

In a statement, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress president also expressed serious concern over the “extremely volatile situation” prevailing in Shopian district. The atmosphere can be vitiated to a largest extent in case of civilian casualties and this can become a major setback to peace and tranquillity in south Kashmir, he said and asked security forces to exercise restraint. Efforts must be made to restore calm in the district rather than spraying pellets and bullets, Mir said.

He appealed to the people, especially the youth, to maintain peace and not to confront security forces as that will create more problems in the district.