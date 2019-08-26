Kashmir: Seven dead, 25 injured after bus falls off gorge in Rajouri

Seven passengers were killed and 25 others injured on Sunday as an over loaded matador rolled down into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s border Rajouri district.

Giving details, official sources said that the ill-fated matador was on way from Khanetar in Poonch district to Shahdra Sharief in Rajouri via Bufliaz-Dehra Ki Gali (DKG) on the Mughal road.

As the vehicle reached Maggi Morh, the driver appears to have lost control over the steering, sources added. Local people along with police and security forces personnel from near unit immediately swung into action and launched rescue operation. The injured were evacuated to hospital, while police have registered a case in the matter.