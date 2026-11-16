Security sweep across Kashmir’s Kulgam as ‘some leads’ emerge on CRPF attackers

As security forces comb several villages in Kashmir’s Kulgam following the attack on a CRPF checkpost there, Special Director General, CRPF, Sandeep Khirwar has said agencies have got leads into the attack that injured three paramilitary personnel.

“We have got clues, we have some leads but we will not be able to share them,” Khirwar told reporters. “We are looking for them (the attackers). We are working with other sister agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Over the last five days, joint teams of J&K Police, CRPF and the Army have intensified combing operations in several villages. Police have also detained over 500 youth for questioning to search for any clues on the attackers. Most of the detained people were released after questioning.

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On Wednesday, three CRPF personnel were injured, one of them critically, when terrorists fired indiscriminately on a checkpoint near Akhran. The attack happened when Lt Governor Manoj Sinha was in Kulgam to inaugurate the Veshow festival.

Police sources say that during the searches, police recovered a phone believed to belong to one of the attackers. The attack has also been captured on camera. Police suspect local Lashkar terrorist Lateef Ahmad Bhat for the attack and believe he was accompanied by two Pakistani Lashkar operatives.

“I would like to congratulate all the people of Jammu and Kashmir who have brought it to this stage, that we are almost near normalcy,” Khirwar said. “We have largely overcome most of the challenges, but to say that all challenges are over would not be appropriate. We are jointly working together with all security forces, the administration, the government, and the people of J&K, and we are more than certain that we will be able to quell this challenge, whatever is remaining of it.”

On Sunday, top police and security officers were in Kulgam supervising search operations after inputs about possible presence of terrorists in the area. Though the operation continued through the night, no contact was established. “Operations are underway as we speak,” Khirwar said.

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‘Reminiscent of the 1990s’

While calling the attack deeply disturbing, the Peoples Democratic Party said that the situation in Kulgam is “reminiscent of the difficult days of the 1990s”.

“Let me make it absolutely clear: security must never be compromised, but neither can human rights, dignity and the fundamental freedoms of common citizens be compromised in the name of security. Security measures must be intelligence-driven, proportionate and sensitive to the hardships faced by the civilian population. The innocent must not be made to pay the price for the actions of perpetrators,” PDP leader Sartaj Madni said. “We cannot allow the people of Kashmir to be pushed back into an era they have suffered immensely to overcome.”

Calling for an immediate review on restrictions and protection of civilian rights, Madni has accused the National Conference of “deafening silence”.

“Today, when people are facing restrictions and uncertainty, where is the government? Where are its representatives? Not even a meaningful statement of concern has come from those who sought the people’s mandate,” Madni said. “The people of Kashmir have endured enough. They deserve security without fear, governance without silence, and dignity without conditions. A popular mandate is a responsibility to stand with the people, not a licence to remain silent when they suffer.”