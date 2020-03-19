Kashmir records first Coronavirus case, restrictions on public transport in Srinagar

A Srinagar Muncipal Corporation employee fumigates houseboats and shikaras on the banks of Dal lake. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) A Srinagar Muncipal Corporation employee fumigates houseboats and shikaras on the banks of Dal lake. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Kashmir reported its first COVID-19 case on Wednesday after a patient from Srinagar tested positive for the virus, officials said.

J&K government spokesperson Rohit Kansal confirmed the same in a late-night tweet. “Jammu & Kashmir First positive case in Kashmir- Khanyar, Srinagar. History of foreign travel. Arrived on 16/3/2020. Put in Isolation. Surveillance started in 300m area. Request all to cooperate. Also immediately self-report any symptoms,” he posted.

Health Department sources said the patient is a woman who had a travelled to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, authorities in Srinagar have imposed restrictions on public transport in Srinagar from Thursday. Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Shahid Chaudhary tweeted, “There will be restrictions on public transport, assembly of people and some other measures, in #Srinagar from tomorrow. Steps are being taken in view of a positive case detected. Further updates to follow.#Coronavirus.”

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) mayor Junaid Azim Mattoo asked all residents of Srinagar to stay at their homes from Thursday. “I request ALL Srinagarites to STAY at their homes from tomorrow morning and venture out ONLY when absolutely necessary. Those with ANY flu like symptoms should immediately home quarantine themselves. Report for screening/testing if symptoms,” he said in a series of tweets.

