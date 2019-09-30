J-K: Search operation carried out in Ramban after tip-off about suspect

Security forces on Monday launched a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Batote town of Ramban district after receiving a tip-off about a suspect in the area. The search operations come two days after three militants were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the area.

A police complaint was registered by a resident of Ward No. 2, Darshna Devi, who said that a bearded youth in Army fatigues disappeared in a maize field after snatching a cellphone from her. The incident allegedly occurred near her house when she was proceeding to the national highway to bring her grandchildren.

After recording her statement, the state police and Central Armed Police Forces started searching the town. Ramban SSP Anita Sharma also reached the spot to supervise the operation.

While the cellphone was recovered from a nearby maize field, one of its SIM cards was missing. Another SIM card was found lying nearby, sources told.

A drone camera and sniffer dogs were also used by forces in order to trace the suspect, but in vain.

Ramban SSP said that the search operation was launched following the tip-off about the movement of a suspect, however, nothing was found.

On Saturday, a joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police and the security forces in Batote town of Ramban district gunned down three Hizbul Mujahideen militants in an encounter and rescued all eight members of a family who were held hostage by the trio.

The three militants were reportedly involved in the murder of a senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit in Kishtwar last year.