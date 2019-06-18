Grenade hurled near police station in Pulwama, several civilians injured

A grenade was hurled near a police station in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday, injuring about seven civilians, Jammu and Kashmir police said. The injured have been rushed to a hospital for treatment.

This comes a day after at least six soldiers, and two civilians, were injured in a car bomb explosion that targeted a military vehicle in nearby Pulwama. In another incident, an Army Major was killed in a gunbattle in Anantnag district.

On June 16, The Indian Express had reported that Pakistan had shared intelligence inputs with India and the US regarding a possible attack by militants in Pulwama district using an improvised explosive device mounted on a vehicle.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)