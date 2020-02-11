Kashmir Press Club: Police intimidating us

IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said journalists would be required to appear before police when called. (File) IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said journalists would be required to appear before police when called. (File)

Kashmir Press Club (KPC), the Valley’s largest elected media body, on Monday stated that J&K Police is resorting to “intimidation”, “threats”, and “summons” to journalists in Kashmir and restricting their work since August 5, 2019, when special status to the erstwhile state was scrapped.

After an urgent meeting, KPC said in a statement that the “government is not enabling journalists and media to operate freely …” It stated: “This is evident from the prolonged six-month internet shutdown… physical attacks, threats and summons to journalists are being employed by security agencies to intimidate journalists… Harassment and questioning of journalists… on flimsy grounds… is a damning verdict on the appalling condition…”

Those summoned, questioned, held or allegedly roughed up, according to KPC, include Irfan Amin Malik, Peerzada Ashiq of The Hindu, Muzamil Mattoo, a freelance photojournalist, Azaan Javaid of The Print, Anees Zargar of Newsclick, Bashaarat Masood of The Indian Express, Hakeem Irfan of The Economic Times, Safwat Zargar of Scroll, Naseer Ganai of Outlook, and Haroon Nabi.

