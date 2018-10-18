Kashmir poll turnout lowest: NC, Congress question credibility of polls, Governor says Delhi satisfied

Sumbal in Bandipore recorded 36 per cent turnout, the highest in the Valley. Shuaib Masoodi Sumbal in Bandipore recorded 36 per cent turnout, the highest in the Valley. Shuaib Masoodi

From 80 per cent turnout in the 2011 panchayat polls and 45 per cent in the 2005 municipal polls, the voting percentage in Kashmir hit an all-time low of only 4.27 per cent in the municipal polls this year. This is even lower than the turnout in the 1989 parliamentary elections, the year militancy-hit the Valley. While mainstream political parties have said the low turnout puts a question mark on the credibility of the elections, Governor Satyapal Malik has said the “numbers are irrelevant” and that both he and the central government are satisfied with conduct of the election. The state has been under Governor’s rule after coalition partners in the previous government, PDP and BJP, parted ways.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah told The Indian Express, “By holding elections without trying to address anger on the streets and compounding that by believing that an election without NC and PDP would have any meaning, all that the central government has been able to achieve is the least credible elections in the state.”

“I will comment only after counting. I want to see how much credibility remains after we know who the mayor is going to be,” he said.

Prior to this, the lowest turnout in Kashmir was recorded during the 1989 parliamentary election. At the time, militancy had just begun and enjoyed massive public support. State Congress president G A Mir said, “Before the elections, we had said two things need to be taken care of — taking the political parties on board and creating a favourable security situation in Valley. But that was not done.”

“It was the responsibility of the government to ensure maximum participation. When we were in power, we recorded 80 per cent turnout in panchayat polls and around 60 per cent in the 2014 assembly polls,” he added.

In the four-phase election that ended Tuesday, no polling was held in 420 out of 598 municipal wards across the 10 districts of the Valley. Of these 420 wards, no candidate contested in 184 wards, while candidates in 236 others were elected unopposed. In some municipal bodies, more than 50 per cent of seats are vacant.

“Barring three-four (municipal) committees, the other committees would function even if more than half the seats remain vacant,” Additional Secretary, Housing and Urban Development department, Narendar Khajuria said. “Bye-elections for vacant seats would be announced soon.”

Governor Malik said, “I’m extremely satisfied with how the election has been conducted. What is important is that people have stepped out to vote and there has been no violence, not a single person has been harmed, which was not the case in previous elections. Delhi is also satisfied. 10,000 people came out and voted in Srinagar, that’s a big number. I will request the mainstream parties again to participate in the panchayat elections.”

Results of the elections will be announced on October 20.

