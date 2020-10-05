Two CRPF personnel killed, three injured after militants open fire in J&K’s Pampore

Militants opened fire at a patrolling party near Kandijhal Bridge in Pampore in south Kashmir (FIle)

Two CRPF soldiers were killed and three others injured after militants opened fire at a patrolling party near Kandijhal Bridge in Pampore in south Kashmir on Monday. The injured personnel were evacuated to the district hospital, where two succumbed to their injuries, the CRPF said in a statement.

“Troops of 110 battalion of CRPF along with J&K Police were carrying out ROP during which unknown terrorists (12:50 hours) fired upon the troops. In this incident total 5 CRPF personnel sustained injuries and evacuated to District Hospital,” the CRPF said in a statement. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was reportedly closed following the attack.

(This is a developing story)

