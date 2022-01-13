Militants using civilians as human shield is new Pak strategy: DGP

Militants taking civilians as human shield during encounters is the new strategy adopted by Pakistani agencies to defame the security forces, J&K Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said here on Thursday.

“Taking civilians as human shield and then fighting the security forces to inflict collateral damage is the new conspiracy by Pakistan agencies. Like Hyderpora encounter showed… Such conspiracies will be foiled,” he said, referring to the November 15 encounter in which at least two civilians were killed.

“While our effort in every operation is to save the civilians, taking civilians as human shield and then attacking the security forces to cause damage to them is the new strategy of Pakistan. They open fire from behind them (civilians) so as to defame security forces like in the Hyderpora encounter,’’ Singh told reporters after paying tributes to selection grade police constable Rohit Chib.

Chib was killed during an encounter in Kulgam on Wednesday night in which two civilians and three Army men sustained injuries. A Pakistani militant, Babar, owing allegiance to Jaish-e-Mohammad, was also killed in the operation.

“In this operation too, the two civilians who were injured were taken as human shield by the militant to make good his escape, but our brave jawans did not allow his plan to succeed,’’ the DGP said.

Singh said the police and security forces have killed 14 militants, including seven Pakistan nationals, in eight successful operations this year.

“As the general public is with us, we feel that like in 2021, when a large number of militants were killed and people heaved a sigh of relief, our forces and jawans will continue fighting them in 2022 also and we will further wipe out terror so that the people can live in peace,’’ the DGP said.

Constable Chib had joined the police force in 2011 and had volunteered to work with the special team of J&K Police to fight against militants, Singh said, adding that for his commendable work, he was given special promotion three years ago.

The constable is survived by his eight-month pregnant wife Pooja Chib and mother Neena Chib, besides a younger brother and sister.