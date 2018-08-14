Follow Us:
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

  • Kashmir: ‘Non-locals roughed up’ while attempting to hoist tricolour at Lal Chowk, says police

According to witnesses, the group assembled at the clock tower and were stopped by locals who objected to the hoisting of the flag. As an argument ensued, the non-locals were roughed up before the police intervened and took them away.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar | Published: August 14, 2018 5:26:52 pm
Abu Dujana, Jammu and Kashmir, Lashkar e Taiba The people who attempted to hoist the tricolour were rescued from the locals by the police.  (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/ Representational) 
A group of people who tried hoisting the national flag at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk were ‘rescued’ by the police on Tuesday as locals allegedly roughed them up. “A group of six to seven persons tried to hoist the flag at Lal Chowk. This created a ruckus in the area and the police team rescued three of them,” said Superintendent of Police (East) Dawood Ayoub.

The incident occurred around 1 pm near Srinagar’s clock tower. The group, as per the police, consisted of non-locals. According to witnesses, the group assembled at the clock tower and were stopped by locals who objected to the hoisting of the flag. As an argument ensued, the non-locals were roughed up before the police intervened and took them away.

