Kashmir: NIA probe into terror funding may get renewed push

With Jammu and Kashmir coming under the Governor’s rule and the Centre vowing to take a tougher approach against militancy, the NIA’s probe against separatists is likely to be revived. The agency’s probe into terror funding charges against the separatists had been put on the backburner after the Centre appointed former Intelligence Bureau director Dineshwar Sharma as interlocutor on the Kashmir issue.

Sources in the security establishment said the agency has been asked to continue pursuing its case and take it to its logical conclusion. While NIA, in February, filed a chargesheet in the case against 12 people, including LeT chief Hafiz Saeed, Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and aides of Hurriyat leaders, it is yet to fully establish financial trails flowing out of Pakistan and routed via the UAE, sources said. They said that work is also pending on dismantling of networks that financially feed stone-pelting groups.

Following the appointment of the interlocutor, the agency has hardly called anyone for questioning in the case from Kashmir. Importantly, the chargesheet has mentioned names of all top separatist leaders such as Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik as people who have been allegedly pushing for secession and fuelling unrest but has stopped short of naming them as accused. The agency plans to put them in the dock in its next chargesheet, sources said.

According to the investigators, a frustration had begun to seep in among those probing the case after Sharma was appointed interlocutor and the NIA case was put on the backburner as the government was reaching out to the separatists.

“For us, a clear policy works. If you want to talk, don’t engage us. If you want to go after those funding terror, let us take the case till the end. When you wield the baton and dangle the carrot at the same time, the case suffers,” an NIA investigator said.

Notably, the 1,200-page NIA chargesheet shows that the agency has relied heavily on “open source” information on the accused, to press its charges. Even its case against two stone-pelters — one of them a photojournalist — it has chargesheeted is low on evidence. “This was not the final chargesheet. Work is pending on a lot of fronts,” an NIA officer said.

