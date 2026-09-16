Addiction, suicide, environment damage: Kashmir mosques to take up issues beyond religion

These are no longer issues that can be left only to the government, said Valley's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq following a recent meeting of religious scholars from Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh. He said such issues require a sustained response

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
3 min readSrinagarUpdated: Sep 16, 2026 07:06 PM IST
kashmir mosquesThe decision was taken at a meeting of religious scholars from Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh, headed by Valley's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Tuesday. (Express photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The pulpit in Kashmir mosques is moving beyond the traditional religious discourse.

Broadening its conversations beyond the matters of faith, the Valley mosques will now take up issues closer to the community – from drug addiction to suicide and self-harm to environment issues.

The decision was taken at a recent meeting of religious scholars from Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh, bringing together clerics from across the Shia-Sunni divide. The meeting held on Tuesday was headed by Valley’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“We are witnessing an increase in self-harm and emotional distress among young people, and the steady degradation of our environment. These are no longer issues that can be left only for the government (to tackle) or occasional seminars. They require a sustained social response,” Mirwaiz told The Indian Express. “The mosque and the mimbar (pulpit) have a unique reach and influence in our society and the ulema (scholars) have a responsibility to use that platform constructively.”

Mirwaiz said that the seriousness of these social challenges prompted the initiative. “The pulpit can’t replace doctors or counsellors but can educate and mobilise the society towards positive action,” Mirwaiz said. “We have decided that on designated Fridays, a common social issue will be taken up across mosques, creating awareness, encouraging families to recognise problems early, reducing the stigma around counselling and professional help, and reminding people of their responsibility towards their surroundings.”

Mosques as community welfare centres

The religious scholars, from across different schools of thought, who met under the banner of Muttahida Majlis Ulema (MMU) headed by Mirwaiz, agreed to transform the mosques and madrasas as community welfare centres.

“The conference underlined that mosques and madrasas must increasingly become centres of guidance, counselling, youth engagement, family support and community welfare, alongside their primary religious and educational responsibilities,” MMU said in an official release. “Their close connection and proximity to people’s homes give them the ability to identify problems early and help families seek appropriate support.”

Story continues below this ad

Stressing upon the role of pulpit to counter social challenges, the religious scholars agreed that the clerics and pulpit can “play an important preventive and supportive role by creating safe spaces where young people and families are able to speak uninhibitedly about personal emotional distress, loneliness, anxiety, family pressures and other reasons, without fear of stigma.”

ALSO READ | ‘Before Switzerland, films were made in Kashmir’: Omar Abdullah hopes festival brings shoots back

The religious scholars plan to travel to different parts of the region to interact with and sensitise the local religious leader about these social issues and to “understand the local concerns to develop a practical response suited to each area”.

‘Don’t promote alcohol in the name of tourism’

While raising serious concern over drug addiction, the scholars said the campaign against the menace “cannot yield the desired results if, at the same time, new liquor licences are issued and alcohol is promoted or expanded in the name of tourism”.

“Such contradictory policies undermine efforts to protect young people from addiction,” they said while calling upon the government to “reconsider this approach and to stop further promotion and expansion of alcohol availability.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments