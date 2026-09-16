Addiction, suicide, environment damage: Kashmir mosques to take up issues beyond religion

The decision was taken at a meeting of religious scholars from Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh, headed by Valley's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Tuesday. (Express photo)

The pulpit in Kashmir mosques is moving beyond the traditional religious discourse.

Broadening its conversations beyond the matters of faith, the Valley mosques will now take up issues closer to the community – from drug addiction to suicide and self-harm to environment issues.

The decision was taken at a recent meeting of religious scholars from Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh, bringing together clerics from across the Shia-Sunni divide. The meeting held on Tuesday was headed by Valley’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

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“We are witnessing an increase in self-harm and emotional distress among young people, and the steady degradation of our environment. These are no longer issues that can be left only for the government (to tackle) or occasional seminars. They require a sustained social response,” Mirwaiz told The Indian Express. “The mosque and the mimbar (pulpit) have a unique reach and influence in our society and the ulema (scholars) have a responsibility to use that platform constructively.”