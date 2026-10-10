‘Kashmir model exported to Delhi’: Omar Abdullah’s dig at curbs ahead of CJP protest

After meeting President Murmu, the CM said that his party, the National Conference, had called the EC conduct into question when the delimitation exercise was conducted in J&K. (File)

Commenting on stringent security measures in place in the national capital ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest planned on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Friday that the Kashmir model has been exported to Delhi.

A 24-hour mobile internet blockade has been ordered in central Delhi from 10 pm, Friday.

“Kashmir model has been exported to Delhi. Welcome to the New Delhi, modelled on New Jammu & Kashmir,” Omar wrote on X, referring to J&K’s long history of internet shutdowns due to security concerns, particularly in the Valley.

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Speaking to reporters in Delhi, where he had come for INDIA bloc leaders’ meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, Omar said elections are the foundation of a democracy. “If elections aren’t fair, then how is it a democracy?” he said.