‘Kashmir model exported to Delhi’: Omar Abdullah’s dig at curbs ahead of CJP protest

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, where he arrived for INDIA bloc leaders’ meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, Omar asked, “If elections aren’t fair, then how is it a democracy?”

Written by: Naveed Iqbal
3 min readSrinagarOct 10, 2026 12:39 AM IST
Omar Abdullah dig at curbs ahead of CJP protest, Omar Abdullah, Delhi protest October 10, CJP's Abhijit Dipke, Abhijit Dipke, Cockroach Janata Party, Gyanesh Kumar CEC resignation, Cockroach Janta Party CJP, Abhijeet Dipke, Rahul Gandhi INDIA bloc protest, Special Intensive Revision SIR voter rolls, Section 163 BNSS Delhi restrictions, New Delhi Nizamuddin station closure, Jantar Mantar protest permit, Election Commission voter deletion controversy, Jantar Mantar protest CJP INDIA bloc, CEC Gyanesh Kumar resignation, Delhi Metro stations shut October 10, New Delhi railway station closed, Section 163 BNSS Delhi, Special Intensive Revision voter listAfter meeting President Murmu, the CM said that his party, the National Conference, had called the EC conduct into question when the delimitation exercise was conducted in J&K. (File)
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Commenting on stringent security measures in place in the national capital ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest planned on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Friday that the Kashmir model has been exported to Delhi.

A 24-hour mobile internet blockade has been ordered in central Delhi from 10 pm, Friday.

“Kashmir model has been exported to Delhi. Welcome to the New Delhi, modelled on New Jammu & Kashmir,” Omar wrote on X, referring to J&K’s long history of internet shutdowns due to security concerns, particularly in the Valley.

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Speaking to reporters in Delhi, where he had come for INDIA bloc leaders’ meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, Omar said elections are the foundation of a democracy. “If elections aren’t fair, then how is it a democracy?” he said.

Also Read | ‘Even in Emergency, trains ran on time’: CJP's Abhijit Dipke slams Delhi clampdown

Reiterating the demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, the J&K CM said, “We want that the deletions from voter lists, only to benefit the BJP, should be reversed. Restore older voter lists and clean up the process of elections.”

Omar said while questions are being asked of the Election Commission, the answers are being routed through the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “The relationship is such that the BJP is speaking on behalf of the EC,” he said.

Also Read | Cockroach Janta Party’s anti-Gyanesh Kumar protest in Delhi: Full coverage

After meeting President Murmu, the CM said that his party, the National Conference, had called the EC conduct into question when the delimitation exercise was conducted in J&K.

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Also Read | ‘How many trains can be stopped?’ BJP ally Chirag Paswan on Delhi’s EC protest shutdown

“Why was delimitation carried out in J&K? Only to benefit the BJP. Seven seats were added and how many of those seven seats did the BJP win? Six. We’ve been saying since then that the Election Commission was colluding with the BJP to distort the people’s mandate in J&K. The same pattern is continuing,” he said.

 

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Naveed Iqbal
Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies. Expertise Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics. Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers: Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state. Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights. Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More

 

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