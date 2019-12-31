Internet in govt hospitals, SMS services to be restored in Kashmir from midnight

Kashmiri journalists hold placards and protest against 100 days of internet blockade in the region in Srinagar. (Photo: AP) Kashmiri journalists hold placards and protest against 100 days of internet blockade in the region in Srinagar. (Photo: AP)

Internet services in government hospitals and SMS to all mobile phones in the Kashmir Valley will be restored from midnight of December 31, news agency PTI quoted Jammu and Kashmir official spokesman Rohit Kansal as saying.

On December 10, short message service (SMS) was enabled on some mobile phones in Kashmir in order to facilitate students, scholarship applicants, traders and others. Though the Jammu and Kashmir administration allowed service providers to resume machine-based messages, subscribers were not allowed to send any messages from their mobiles, the officials had said. Kansal said it has now been decided that the services will be restored throughout the Kashmir Valley.

On December 27, mobile internet services were restored in Kargil district of Ladakh, 145 days after they were snapped in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 when the Centre revoked J&K’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Phones fell silent on August 5, when the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and reorganised the state into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Mobile phones in Kashmir buzzed back to life after a gap of 72 days on October 14, but SMS facilities were stopped within a few hours after the Army claimed terrorists were using SMS services to mobilise people.