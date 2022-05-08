Kashmir: Two militants, including Pakistani, killed in Kulgam gunfight

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants, including a Pakistani, were killed in a gunfight in Kulgam in south Kashmir on Sunday, police said. The militants were identified as Shahbaz Shah, a resident of Kulgam, and Haider, a Pakistani national.

Quoting Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar, J-K Police said that while Haider was active in north Kashmir for two years before shifting base to south Kashmir, Shah was behind the recent killing of civilian Satish Kumar Singh at Kakran village in Kulgam.

Police said that Haider was behind the killing of two policemen Mohammad Sulan and Fayaz Ahmad. In February this year, Haider also killed special police officer Zubair Ahmad in Bandipore in an attack that left two policemen and a BSF officer injured.

On Sunday morning, a joint team of J-K Police and the Indian Army cordoned off Cheyan village in Devsar area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam after inputs about the presence of militants in the village. As the joint team zeroed in on the target, the militants opened fire and tried to break the security cordon. The joint team returned fire, leading to a gunfight that lasted for several hours. “Both the trapped militants killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered,” the J-K Police said in a tweet.

This is the second major gunfight in south Kashmir in the last three days. On Friday, three militants, including a top Hizbul Mujahideen militant commander Mohammad Ashraf Khan alias Ashrf Molvi, were killed in a gunfight in the forests of Pahalgam that falls on the Amarnath yatra route. Police had termed the killing of Khan a major success.