J-K: Militants kill policeman guarding PDP leader outside mosque in Anantnag

A personal security officer of a PDP leader was shot dead by militants Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, PTI quoted police as saying.

The incident took place when Mufti Sajad, a PDP leader and a relative of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, had gone to a mosque in Bijbehara to offer congregational prayers, PTI quoted a police official as saying.

Militants opened fire at PDP leader’s PSO Farooq Ahmad from close range, who was standing outside the mosque. The PDP leader is safe, the news agency quoted the police as saying.

As per an eye witness, two assailants tried to snatch the PSO’s rifle, PTI reported.

The mosque was around 50 metres from Sajad’s residence, PTI quoted police as saying.

The area has been cordoned off and a search launched to nab assailants, PTI quoted the official as saying.

More details are awaited.