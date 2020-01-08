Kashmir: Militant killed in Pulwama encounter

Officials said a cordon-and-search operation was launched by joint forces in the Chursoo village area on Tuesday morning. (File) Officials said a cordon-and-search operation was launched by joint forces in the Chursoo village area on Tuesday morning. (File)

A militant was killed in a brief encounter in Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday morning. The operation was the first encounter in the Valley since the last week of November.

Officials said a cordon-and-search operation was launched by joint forces in the Chursoo village area on Tuesday morning. “During the search operation, the hiding terrorist fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated, leading to an encounter,” a police spokesman said.

In the encounter, police said one militant was killed. The militant was identified as Shahid Ahmad, a resident of Eidgah Mohalla Arwani Bejbehara in Anantnag district.

Police sources said that the militant was a teenager and had gone missing on January 2 from his home, and subsequently, the family lodged a missing complaint at the local police station.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App