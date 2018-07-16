J&K: Policeman dies after militants attack security team outside NC leader’s house

The J&K Police has launched an operation to nab the militants. (File) The J&K Police has launched an operation to nab the militants. (File)

A policeman died and another was injured after militants attacked security personnel guarding the house of National Conference leader Ghulam Mohiuddin Mir on Monday. The militants escaped with rifles of the policemen. Efforts are on to nab the militants, police said.

The policeman killed in action has been identified as Mudasir Ahmad. Jammu and Kashmir police said that based on initial investigation, Zahoor Thokar group of Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit was involved in the attack.

The tragic incident comes in the backdrop of the Jammu and Kashmir government led by Governor N Vohra mulling to withdraw “extra security” of all the political leaders, including the ministers in the previous BJP-PDP coalition government.

In April, a local political leader, Ghulam Nabi Patel, 61, who was earlier associated with the Congress and PDP, was killed and two of his personal security officers (PSOs) injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire on his vehicle in Rajpora market, 7 km from Pulwama town.

(More details awaited)

