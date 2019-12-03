Jammu & Kashmir: Militant arrested, rifle, ammunition seized

A local youth who joined militancy last month was Tuesday apprehended by Jammu & Kashmir Police, 17 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force personnel in a joint operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.

Advertising

Identifying the arrested militant as Tariq Hussain Wani of Sounder-a Dachhan, sources said he was apprehended from Ikhala Plamar area of Kishtwar. Wani went missing from home on November 14, and joined militancy along with two others.

Sources said a .303 rifle along with a magazine and 64 live rounds were seized from him.

Wani had sustained a gun shot in his left foot apparently from his own rifle, sources said, adding that he was taken to Kishtwar district hospital.