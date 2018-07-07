MLC questions Jammu & Kashmir’s ‘2-family power share’

Abid Ansari (PDP MLA from Zadibal), Mohammad Abbas Wani (Tangmarg) and Abdul Majeed Paddar (Noorabad) have joined the chorus against the former chief minister. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Abid Ansari (PDP MLA from Zadibal), Mohammad Abbas Wani (Tangmarg) and Abdul Majeed Paddar (Noorabad) have joined the chorus against the former chief minister. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

After four MLAs raised their pitch against the PDP leadership, a member of the state’s legislative council, Yasir Reshi, on Friday issued a statement calling for respite from the “two-family power-sharing system” in Jammu and Kashmir, and a change in guard at the helm of the PDP.

Reshi stated that J&K faces challenges of governance, law and order, and “most importantly, challenges of societal distress.” He said the need of the hour is to rise to the occasion and collectively, cutting across party lines, build a consensus on a leadership that can counter the state’s challenges.

While the MLC has not resigned from the party, he maintained in the statement that he is in “complete conformity” with views expressed by party colleagues recently, and to find an alternative to the traditional “two-family system”, referring to the Abdullahs and the Muftis.

Imran Ansari, the PDP MLA from Pattan, had earlier alleged that party chief Mehbooba Mufti had reduced the PDP to a “family fiefdom.”

Reshi Friday stated, “The state needs a respite from the tried, tested and failed two-family power-sharing model.” A spokesperson for the MLC said that Reshi has told his concerns to the party brass for more than a year-and-a-half with no response, and it had thus become “critical” for them to bring their issues out in the open “for the sake of the party’s future.”

