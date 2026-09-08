‘24 hours to explain’: Protesting medical interns in Kashmir served show-cause notices

Intern doctors hold placards during a protest in support of their long-pending demand for an increase in their monthly internship stipend, at GMC Srinagar, in Srinagar on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

A day after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the protest by medical interns is not in anyone’s interest and the issue should be resolved as soon as possible, two medical colleges in the Valley have issued a show-cause notice to protesting interns.

The notices ask interns to explain within 24 hours why disciplinary action should not be initiated against them.

Calling the strike “gross indiscipline and professional misconduct that warrants curtailment, temporary suspension or even cancellation of internship”, one notice, issued by the Principal, SKIMS Medical College, reminds the interns that they have submitted affidavits promising they “will not be involved in any kind of strike, court cases or any other acts of indiscipline”.