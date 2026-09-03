Protest by medical interns continues in Kashmir, Mehbooba says ‘deeply painful’

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday joined medical interns on an overnight vigil as their protest continued for a third day across the Valley. Medical interns working in hospitals across Kashmir have been on strike seeking an enhancement in their monthly stipends.

They have also observed night vigils at their respective hospitals, and on Wednesday, PDP chief Mufti joined the doctors at Government Medical College, Srinagar.

“It was deeply painful to see those who work exhausting 36-hour shifts, including nights, caring for patients and saving lives, forced to protest for a basic right. These young doctors are the backbone of our healthcare system. Their dedication cannot be met with neglect. A government that expects them to serve with sacrifice must also respect their dignity,” she said.