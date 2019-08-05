Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah placed under house arrest, Section 144 imposed across Srinagar

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have been placed under house arrest late Sunday night, sources have confirmed to The Indian Express. Several other mainstream leaders including former legislators have also been asked not to leave their residences. In a late night order, the state administration imposed Section 144 across Srinagar with immediate effect, indefinitely.

Advertising

In a tweet, Mufti said: “How ironic that elected representatives like us who fought for peace are under house arrest. The world watches as people & their voices are being muzzled in J&K. The same Kashmir that chose a secular democratic India is facing oppression of unimaginable magnitude. Wake up India.” Read in Malayalam

How ironic that elected representatives like us who fought for peace are under house arrest. The world watches as people & their voices are being muzzled in J&K. The same Kashmir that chose a secular democratic India is facing oppression of unimaginable magnitude. Wake up India — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 4, 2019

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah also tweeted late Sunday night hinting that he could be placed under house arrest. “I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us.”

I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us 🙏🏼 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 4, 2019

Furthermore, an official order by the state administration said restrictions under section 144 have been imposed Srinagar with immediate effect from the midnight of August 5, indefinitely.

The order read that there should be no movement of public and all educational institutions be remained closed. There will also be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period.

Late Sunday evening, mobile internet services were partially suspended and in many parts of the Valley, internet could be accessed only via a broadband connection. Mobile internet services across Jammu is also being closed, according to Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh.

Advertising

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is reported to have met with top security officials — including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba — and is believed to have discussed the ongoing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The outcome of the meeting which went on for an hour is not yet known, according to news agency PTI.

On Friday, an order was issued by the Principal Secretary Home, Shaleen Kabra, to tourists and Amarnath yatris in the state advising them to “curtail their stay in the valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible”.

Besides this, the state administration also suspended the Machail Mata pilgrimage on Saturday in a series of measures that have led to at least six countries issuing advisories against travelling to Jammu and Kashmir.