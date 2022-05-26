Three infiltrating militants killed in North Kashmir’s Kupwara

Three militants were killed in a gunfight Thursday in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district when a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army intercepted a group infiltrating into the Valley. The police said they are yet to ascertain the identity of the slain militants and that they belonged to Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

The gunfight between militants and a joint team of J-K Police and Army started early on Thursday at the Jumagund area of frontier district Kupwara. The police said the gunfight started after they received inputs about a group of militants trying to infiltrate the Valley.

“Based on a specific input developed by Kupwara Police regarding infiltration attempt of terrorists in village Jumagund, Kupwara, an encounter has started when the infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by Army and Police,” tweeted J&K Police.

In a subsequent tweet, the police said the three militants were killed. “KupwaraEncounterUpdate: All three terrorists killed, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Identification being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered,” the police tweeted quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

This is the second gunfight in North Kashmir in two days. On Wednesday morning, three Pakistani militants and a policeman were killed in a gunfight at the Kreeri village in Baramulla.