Migrant worker killed in south Kashmir terror attack, another injured

At least one migrant worker was killed and another injured on Friday after suspected terrorists opened fire on two non-local labourers in Kilam village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police officials said. Further details, including the identities of the victims, are yet to be shared by police.

The attack comes weeks after Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, a Budgam resident attached to the Special Operations Group, was shot dead in Anantnag while on Amarnath Yatra duty — the first terror attack in the Valley since last year’s Pahalgam attack.

The shooting also coincides with Kashmir’s apple-picking season, which draws hundreds of migrant labourers from across north India each year.