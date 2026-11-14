Over 500 detained as police hunt Valley’s lone active terrorist after Kulgam attack

Security forces have stepped up search operations in Kulgam after three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in a terror strike earlier this week. The police have detained over 500 youth for questioning over the last three days, The Indian Express has learnt.

With the Valley’s lone active terrorist, Lateef Ahmad Bhat, back under the scanner, the police are trying to establish if he has joined a group of foreign Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) cadres or set up a new module of local recruits.

Over the past three days, the police have detained over 500 youth for questioning from different parts of South Kashmir, especially Kulgam. Police sources say that while most of the detained youth have been released after questioning, some are still in custody.