TRF commander among 2 militants killed in encounter in Kashmir, another gunfight underway

The Resistance Front (TRF) commander Afaq Sikander was among two militants killed on Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, where another gunfight was also going on, police said.

The gunfights broke out in Goplapora and Pombay areas of the South Kashmir district.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Gopalpora area following inputs about the presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a party of security forces, which retaliated.

In the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed, the official said.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said one of the two slain militants was the commander of the proscribed outfit TRF.

“Terrorist Commander of proscribed #terror outfit TRF Afaq Sikander killed in #encounter,” the IGP said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, another gunfight broke out in Pombay area of the district after security forces received inputs about the presence of militants, the official said.

He said the exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited.