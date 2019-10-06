J&K: Journalist, traffic cop among 14 injured in Valley grenade attack

Fourteen people, including a local journalist and a traffic policeman, were injured in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district Saturday morning after militants lobbed a grenade outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

This is the second grenade attack in the Valley since September 28. Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Anantnag, told The Sunday Express that most suffered minor injuries and were discharged immediately while one person was referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment.

“10 persons including a traffic policeman and a journalist injured. Only minor injuries reported so far. Follow up action initiated. Police on job to identify and nab the culprit,” said the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Twitter.

According to Dr Ahmad, most people sustained splinter injuries and were discharged immediately from the hospital after first aid was provided.

On September 28, a CRPF spokesperson had said in a statement that a grenade was lobbed at troops of 49 battalion of CRPF in Nawakadal area of Srinagar city. No one was injured in the attack.

Later in Anantnag, PTI, quoting police, reported that militants opened fire at a former PDP worker, leaving him injured. Sajad Hussain Mantoo was shot at by the militants at his residence in Kokernag area of Anantnag, according to police. Mantoo suffered bullet injuries in his abdomen and thigh and was rushed to the district hospital, police said, adding that his condition is stated to be stable.