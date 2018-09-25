Kashmir issue will be resolved as problem not increasing: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express file photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express file photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

UNION HOME Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the government is ready to talk with everyone in Kashmir and that the impasse will be resolved since the “problem is not increasing”.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a central zonal council meeting in Lucknow, Singh said, “I think the (Kashmir) matter would be resolved, as the problem is not increasing. We are ready to talk to everyone. As far as terrorism is concerned, all security agencies are working in coordination.”

The minister said, “Whatever terrorism there is in Kashmir, it is all Pakistan-sponsored.”

READ | Our differences with Rahul are political, not personal: Rajnath Singh

On Friday, the Union government had called off a meeting between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan in New York after militants killed three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir.

Commenting on Pakistan ministers “using” tweets from Congress president Rahul Gandhi to attack the Union government, Singh said it is “really surprising” if a country is responding to someone’s tweets without verification.

On the central zonal council meeting – attended by Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand chief ministers, and Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Home ministers – Singh said that 22 issues were discussed, 17 of which were resolved on Monday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App