Facing flak, NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat apologises for ‘dirty films in J&K’ remark

A day after he said that the internet was merely used to watch “dirty films (gandi filmein)” in Jammu and Kashmir, NITI Aayog member and JNU Chancellor V K Saraswat apologised on Sunday and stated that his remark was “quoted out of context”.

“I have been quoted out of context. If this misquotation has hurt the feelings of the people of Kashmir, I apologise and would not like them to carry this impression that I am against the rights of the Kashmiris to have internet access,” Saraswat was quoted as saying by ANI.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the annual convocation at Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology (DA-IICT) Saturday, where he was the chief guest, Saraswat said: “Yeh jitne politicians wahan jaana chahate hai, woh kisliye jana chahate hai? Woh jaise andolan Delhi ki sadko pe ho raha hai, woh Kashmir mein sadko par lana chahte hai. Aur jo social media hai, woh usko aag ki tarah istamal karta hai. Toh aapko wahan internet na ho toh kya antar padhta hai? Aur waise bhi aap internet mein wahan kya dekhte hai? Kya e-tailing ho raha hai wahan pe? Wahan gaandi filme dekhne ke alaawa kuch nahi karte aap log (Why do politicians want to go to there (Kashmir)? They want to re-create the protests happening on the roads of Delhi in Kashmir. And they use social media to fuel these protests. So what difference does it make if there’s no internet there? What do you watch on internet there? What e-tailing is happening there? Besides watching dirty films, you do nothing there.)”

Saraswat’s apology came close on the heels of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (KCCI) demanding his removal from the NITI Aayog.

“We condemn these remarks. They are spreading venom against the people of Kashmir. Nobody gives him the right to speak like this about the people of Jammu and Kashmir and utter this nonsense against us,” KCCI president Sheikh Ashiq was quoted as saying by PTI.

