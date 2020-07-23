Kashmir imposes lockdown in 9 of 10 districts till Monday

Officials also said on Wednesday that a three-day relaxation will be provided before Eid, which will be celebrated on August 1. (Express Photo/Naveed Iqbal) Officials also said on Wednesday that a three-day relaxation will be provided before Eid, which will be celebrated on August 1. (Express Photo/Naveed Iqbal)

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the Valley, the authorities in Kashmir have imposed a complete lockdown in nine out of 10 districts till July 27. Officials also said on Wednesday that a three-day relaxation will be provided before Eid, which will be celebrated on August 1.

On Wednesday, the J-K administration said a complete lockdown will be imposed from Wednesday evening till July 27 morning.

“Complete lockdown in all Red districts (excluding Bandipora) of Kmr Div from today evening till 6 am on 27-7-2020. Agri/ horti & constr activities to continue as per DMRR guidelines. Movement of goods carriers/ LPG & Oil tankers to continue unhindered,” the Department of Information and Public Relations tweeted.

Announcements were made by police in various areas, asking people not to come out on roads.

While the DIPR tweet didn’t mention the reason for reimposing curbs, sources said the surge in Covid-19 cases as well as apprehension over the crowd during Eid were behind the move.

“The number of cases has increased from last so many days. To bring the situation under control, we need to break the chain. Since Eid is approaching, there is also apprehension that people will come out in large numbers and it may increase the cases more…,” a senior official told The Indian Express. “For Eid, three days relaxation will be given by district commissioners so people can do Eid shopping.”

A government release stated that markets shall remain open for three days from July 28 to July 30 to facilitate purchase of “sacrificial animals and other items”.

Out of 15,711 Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, 12,477 are from Kashmir.

