Kashmir IGP visits Sopore victim’s family, promises investigation

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Saturday visited the family of a civilian killed in firing in Sopore three days ago and assured the family that an “impartial investigation” would be conducted into the incident.

Bashir Ahmad Khan, 65, and a CRPF person were killed during a shootout when militants ambushed a team of police and CRPF personnel on the outskirts of Sopore, in north Kashmir, on Wednesday morning.

“I, along with senior officers, visited the family today and offered our condolences. I told them that whatever is running on social media is incorrect,” IGP Kumar told The Sunday Express. “I heard them patiently and promised there will be an impartial investigation. I also offered to show them CCTV footage”.

Kumar was referring to controversy over pictures of Khan’s 3-year-old grandson, who was with him at the time, at the site.

After the IGP’s visit, family members of the deceased said they sought information about the incident. “We told them [police] that it [the incident] should be investigated and we need complete facts and information,” Khan’s son, Suhail, told The Sunday Express. “They assured us that an impartial investigation will be conducted into the matter…. The family is in shock; we want justice.”

Khan’s elder brother Nazir Ahmad said IGP Kumar visited the family since his sister-in-law —Khan’s wife – used to work in the police department. “He told us that since she worked with the police department, they were here to offer their condolences…. We told them that at the press conference instead of saying the police will investigate the matter and punish those who are guilty, you declared that he [Khan] died in the encounter.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd