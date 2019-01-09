Kashmir IAS officer Shah Faesal resigns, likely to join NC

Civil services topper and IAS officer Shah Faesal on Wednesday resigned from civil services and is set to join politics. Faesal is likely to join the National Conference.

“To protest the unabated killings in Kashmir and absence of any credible political initiative from Union government, I have decided to resign from IAS. Kashmiri lives matter,” Faesal tweeted.

National Conference vice-president and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah welcomed Faesal’s decision. “The bureaucracy’s loss is politics’ gain. Welcome to the fold @shahfaesal,” Omar tweeted.

Omar, however, clarified that he didn’t welcome Faesal to the fold of National Conference. “Actually I welcomed him to fold of politicians. His future political plans are his to announce,” Omar tweeted.

Faesal has submitted his resignation to the government. A senior official in the J&K’s General Administration department said they had received Faesal’s resignation. Sources said Faesal could be the NC’s candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

A doctor by profession, Faesal was the managing director of the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation (JKPDC) before he went to Harvard University in the United States to pursue further studies. He was supposed to join his department in June this year.

In 2009, Faesal topped the civil services examinations, becoming the first one to ace the test from Kashmir. He was allotted the Jammu Kashmir cadre and served in various capacities, including Director Education and Deputy Commissioner.

Faesal had invited the wrath of the government last year for his tweet on rape culture. “Patriarchy+Population+ Illiteracy+Alcohol+Porn+Technology+Anarchy = Rapistan!” he had tweeted.

The Centre had asked the J&K General Administration Department to initiate an inquiry into Faesal’s tweets, as he “allegedly failed to maintain absolute honesty and integrity” in discharge of his official duty.

Faesal is also the first bureaucrat to join the debate on Article 35A, comparing the petition to challenge it to a “nikahnama”.

“I would compare Article 35A to a marriage-deed/nikahnama,” Faesal tweeted. “You repeal it and the relationship is over. Nothing will remain to be discussed afterwards.”