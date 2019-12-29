Kashmir I-G who oversaw Article 370 scrapping replaced

As I-G, Kashmir, Pani was at the helm in handling law and order during J&K’s transition to Union Territory status after the Centre revoked special status to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/Representational) As I-G, Kashmir, Pani was at the helm in handling law and order during J&K’s transition to Union Territory status after the Centre revoked special status to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/Representational)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday appointed Vijay Kumar as the new Inspector General (I-G), Kashmir. The 1997-batch IPS officer replaces Swayam Prakash Pani, who will take office as Inspector General (Armed) Police.

Pani had been appointed I-G, Kashmir, in February 2018.

Kumar has served as Superintendent of Police in Awantipora, Kulgam and Kupwara districts of Kashmir, and as Deputy I-G (DIG), South Kashmir, and DIG, Traffic. He has also served in CRPF as DIG, Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA), on deputation in 2015.

Kumar was repatriated to the J&K cadre earlier this year and appointed IGP (Armed) in June 2019.

As I-G, Kashmir, Pani was at the helm in handling law and order during J&K’s transition to Union Territory status after the Centre revoked special status to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. Known for pursuing a strict “culture of investigation”, Pani is likely to take on another posting on Central deputation, which has been cleared by the state.

He served in the NIA before joining his parent cadre state as DIG for South Kashmir in the wake of the protests following the killing of Burhan Wani in 2016.

Amid apprehensions of law and order issues following August 5, Pani has been credited with effective handling of the situation in the Valley.

