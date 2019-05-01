J&K: Head constable shot dead by militants in Srinagar

A police head constable, who had come home on leave, was shot dead by suspected militants in Srinagar on Wednesday. Illiyas Ahmed was attached with the special branch of the district police in Handwara in north Kashmir.

Suspected militants barged into his house in Khanyar and shot him dead, PTI quoted police officials as saying. The incident comes close on the heels of the murder of RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO Rajinder Kumar in Kishtwar last month.

Sharma and his PSO Rajinder Kumar were shot dead by an unidentified militant in full public view inside Kishtwar district hospital’s OPD on April 9.

Last month, a Special Police Official from Shopian district’s Vehil village succumbed to her injuries after she was shot at by unidentified assailants at her house. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, militants fired on Khushboo Jan at her village in Vehil area of Shopian district.