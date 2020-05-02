Kashmir: Encounter underway between security forces and militants in Handwara

Earlier in the day, two militants were killed in a gunbattle in South Kashmir’s Pulwama (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Earlier in the day, two militants were killed in a gunbattle in South Kashmir’s Pulwama (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

An encounter between militants and security forces is underway in North Kashmir’s Handwara district. Sources said that encounter broke around 3.30 pm on Saturday at Chanjumullah area of Handwara.

A senior police officer in Handwara this afternoon said at least two Pakistani militants are believed to be trapped and were hiding in a cowshed when the contact was established with them. “The encounter is going on,” said an official.

The security forces are known to have lost communication with the security team that includes two army officers during the encounter.

A senior officer told The Indian Express a colonel rank officer, a major, a J-K police officer and another security personnel “got stuck in the same room,” where the militants were hiding” during the encounter. “We have lost touch with the team from last three hours,” said a senior army officer in Srinagar. “The operation is going on.”

Earlier in the day, two militants were killed in a gunbattle in South Kashmir’s Pulwama. According to police officials, the two militants were killed in during an encounter in Dangerpora area.

According to the police, a cordon and search operation was launched on Saturday morning based on the inputs of the presence of militants in the area. During the search operation, the militants fired at security forces, triggering a gunfight, officials said.

“In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed. The identification of killed terrorists is being ascertained. The medico-legal formalities of the killed terrorists are being completed,” a JK Police Spokesperson said.

