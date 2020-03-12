Kashmir: GOC appeals ‘those who have taken up violence to come back’

Security personnel in Srinagar. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File) Security personnel in Srinagar. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

Newly appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Kashmir based Chinar Corps, Lieutenant General B S Raju on Thursday made an appeal to those “who have taken up violence” to “get back to the normal path.”

Lt. Gen BS Raju who assumed the command of the strategically located Chinar Corps as the 49th Corps Commander on March 1 was addressing students from North Kashmir’s Kupwara district who had returned from capacity building tour to Chandigarh which was organised by the army.

“I would also like to make a small appeal to those people who have taken up violence, to get back to the normal path because in my own understating violence has not taken us anywhere,” he said. “Please ask yourself where has the violence taken you? That is the only appeal I would like to make.”

Saying that the army has a mandate along the Line of Control and the hinterland, the GOC further said, “All I would like to do is assure everybody that we will do this job in a professional manner and ensure that there is minimum inconvenience to population in general.”

Later talking to media persons, Lt. Gen BS Raju said the other side[Pakistan] continue to make “infiltration attempts” on the Line of Control[LOC]. “Even if it is snow there, we get inputs that they[Pakistan] make the attempts,” he said.

On the army’s efforts to prevent spread of coronavirus, the GOC also said that every army personal coming from outside are checked at the transit camps in valley. “Any person suspected of symptoms like coronavirus will be put under observation,” he said.

