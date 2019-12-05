Kashmir: Four Armymen killed in avalanches

The deceased have been identified as Naik Akhill SS, Havildar Rajendra Singh, and Sepoys Amit and Kamal Kumar. (Picture for representational purpose) The deceased have been identified as Naik Akhill SS, Havildar Rajendra Singh, and Sepoys Amit and Kamal Kumar. (Picture for representational purpose)

Four Armymen were killed in two separate avalanches in Kupwara and Bandipora districts along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Valley, officials said on Wednesday.

While an Army post was hit in Kupwara’s Tangdhar, an Army patrol came under an avalanche in Gurez sector of Bandipora, officials said.

“In two separate incidents, an avalanche hit a post in Tangdhar sector and an Army patrol was hit by a blizzard in Gurez sector on December 3,” Srinagar-based defense spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said in a statement. “The rescue teams managed to locate and retrieve all personnel… Despite best efforts by the rescue and medical teams, three Army personnel in Tangdhar sector and one Army personnel in Gurez sector succumbed.”

The deceased have been identified as Naik Akhill SS, Havildar Rajendra Singh, and Sepoys Amit and Kamal Kumar.

A police official in Tangdhar told The Indian Express that an avalanche hit the Eagle post of the Army killing three people while one survived.

A total of three avalanches were reported from the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

