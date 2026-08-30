41 countries, 135 movies: Kashmir set to host its first international film festival

The government is also planning to install a “floating screen” on Dal lake to allow tourists enjoying Shikara rides to watch the films. (Express photo by Deepika Singh)

From Kashmir ki Kali in the 60s to Kabhie Kabhie in the 70s to Highway (2014) and Raazi (2018) more recently, the Valley has long attracted Hindi film industry to shoot its movies in the pristine landscape.

Now, with the hope of putting the region on the world cinema map, Kashmir is all set to host its first international film festival next month.

‘Rang-e-Cinema’, to be hosted by the J&K government’s Information and Public Relations department from September 7 to 10, aims to establish Jammu and Kashmir as a “major international destination for cinema, filmmaking, creative collaboration and cultural exchange”.

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“The core objective is to rebuild J&K’s historic relationship with cinema,” said an official associated with the international festival. “It is also aimed at creating opportunities for local talent, attracting filmmakers, promoting film tourism and placing Jammu and Kashmir firmly on the global cinematic map.”