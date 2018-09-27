J-K: Two encounters break out at Anantnag, Budgam; operations underway

The search operation turned into an encounter in Anantnag after the militants opened fire on the forces, an official added. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File) The search operation turned into an encounter in Anantnag after the militants opened fire on the forces, an official added. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

Two separate encounters broke out between militants and security forces on Thursday morning in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag and Budgam districts, reported news agency PTI. No casualties have been reported so far. Internet services have been suspended in Srinagar and other the adjoining areas.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Qazigund of Anantnag district this morning after receiving information of the presence of militants in the area, a police official said. The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the forces, the official added.

Meanwhile, security forces are also engaged in a gunbattle in Panzan area of Budgam district.

This is a developing story. More details awaited

