Follow Us:
Thursday, September 27, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • J-K: Two encounters break out at Anantnag, Budgam; operations underway

J-K: Two encounters break out at Anantnag, Budgam; operations underway

J&K encounters: No casualties have been reported so far. Internet services have been suspended in Srinagar and other the adjoining areas.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 27, 2018 7:29:56 am
The search operation turned into an encounter in Anantnag after the militants opened fire on the forces, an official added. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

Two separate encounters broke out between militants and security forces on Thursday morning in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag and Budgam districts, reported news agency PTI. No casualties have been reported so far. Internet services have been suspended in Srinagar and other the adjoining areas.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Qazigund of Anantnag district this morning after receiving information of the presence of militants in the area, a police official said. The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the forces, the official added.

Meanwhile, security forces are also engaged in a gunbattle in Panzan area of Budgam district.

This is a developing story. More details awaited 

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Inside the amusing world of garden eels: How they hunt and, you know, exist
Watch Now
Inside the amusing world of garden eels: How they hunt and, you know, exist
Buzzing Now
Advertisement