Scared of working in Kashmir, reserved category employees protest in Jammu

Manmohan Lal, a 32-year-old employee of Jammu and Kashmir’s rural development department, has been sitting on dharna at the Panama Chowk for the past six months.

Joined by several reserved category employees posted in Kashmir under the inter district recruitment policy of the J&K government, Manmohan has been demanding transfer to Jammu, from where he was recruited for the job.

Most of the employees, including Manmohan, returned to Jammu in June after a school teacher, Rajni Bala, was killed by militants on May 31 outside the Government High School in Gopalpora village of Kulgam district.

Following a spate of attacks since last year targeting reserved category workers, protesters say they are afraid to return to work in Muslim-majority Kashmir.

Manmohan is in dire straits now: if he chooses to stay in Jammu, he faces acute financial stringency as his salary has been withheld since June due to non-attendance at work; if he returns to the Valley, he fears threat to his life from militants.

A postgraduate with a B.Ed degree, Manmohan, who belongs to Jammu’s Kathua district, was appointed in the rural development department, Budgam, in 2015 as per the government’s inter district recruitment policy for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Manmohan said that he does not have the money to pay even the school fees of his two children or get his wife, who is suffering from cataract, operated at the Government Medical College in Kathua.

But Bimla Devi, a school teacher from R.S. Pura town of Jammu, and her husband Bua Ditta have got their monthly salary till October.

The couple, posted since 2009 in the education department in Ganderbal, a Muslim-majority district, have been in Jammu since June.

“The officials had withheld our October salary, but they released it later saying that we should not be expecting our salaries for November unless we mark our attendance through the biometric system,” she said.

“How can we do that while we are in Jammu? If we go to Kashmir, who will take the guarantee for our safety there?”

The couple said that they stayed put in Kashmir even during the 2016 unrest following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani by the security forces. “Though there had been curfews, the situation was not as bad as it is today for employees of the minority community,” Bimla Devi said.

Her two children — Kavayansh, who studies in class 7, and Rudrankash, who studies in class 5 — have not been going to a school for the past six months because they do not have transfer certificates from their old school. “They could not be admitted here in Jammu as their schools in the Valley will issue the transfer certificate only at the end of the academic session,” she said.

The inter district recruitment policy was framed in 2006 after the government decided to allow candidates belonging to the scheduled castes in the Jammu division to apply for district cadre posts reserved for such category in the Kashmir Valley. This was done as Muslim-majority Kashmir, with only a few hundred Kashmiri Pandits, did not have people from the scheduled castes.

Over the years, the government appointed 3,000-3,500 people from the scheduled castes in Jammu and posted them in the Valley.

“Except for 20-25 employees working in Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), all the reserve category employees posted in the Valley have returned to their homes in Jammu,” a protester, who identified himself as the leader of the agitating employees, said.

Despite the protests, hiring and appointment of reserved category candidates in the Valley has not stopped. In October, the government appointed 20-25 people from the Jammu division to Class IV posts in the Valley. “All of them went there to submit their joining report and then returned to Jammu,” another protester said.

“Many postgraduates in Jammu had to stay unemployed for years because no jobs were available. That’s why they agreed to work even in Kashmir,” said Rajesh Kumar of Akhnoor, who has been posted in the rural development department in Ganderbal. “Earlier, the situation in the Valley had never been so bad, otherwise none of us would have applied for jobs there.”

The reserve category employees say that they face more threat than other minority communities in the Valley. Unlike Kashmiri Pandits, who have been recruited under the prime minister’s employment package for migrants from the Valley, and for whom the government is constructing secured accommodation, the reserve category employees from Jammu were selected through routine recruitment process by the J&K Services Selection Board. All of them live in privately rented accommodations across the Valley.

The protesters complain that rather than talking to them, the government has asked all offices, public sector undertakings, institutions and corporations across the Union Territory to switch to a biometric system for attendance with immediate effect, directing all employees to compulsorily mark their attendance as per the notified office hours.

It even issued a circular in November directing administrative secretaries to submit a list of drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) who have been releasing salaries of employees without verifying their attendance. A senior official in Srinagar refused to comment on withholding the salary of reserve category employees who have been agitating in Jammu since June.

Pandurang K Pole, the divisional commissioner of Kashmir, said that more than 80 per cent of employees had already resumed their duties by Saturday. “A government employee has to follow certain rules and regulations,” he said.

The government has, however, constituted a committee to examine transfer related issues of reserved category employees who hail from Jammu but have been posted in the Valley. The committee includes commissioner secretary to the Social Welfare Department; divisional commissioners of both Kashmir and Jammu divisions; secretary, ARI and Trainings; and secretary, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

The Valley has been witnessing a fresh wave of attacks with militants mainly targeting migrant workers and Kashmiri Pandits. Since October 2021, six Kashmiri Pandits, including a prominent businessman, M L Bindroo, and two reserve category employees – Deepak Chand and Rajni Bala, have been killed. While Deepak was shot dead by militants in October 2021, Rajni Bala was gunned down in May this year.