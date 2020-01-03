Kashmir division to look after Ayodhya matters: MHA

The government created an Ayodhya cell under the MHA in 1990 to deal with resolution of various claims on the disputed site. The government created an Ayodhya cell under the MHA in 1990 to deal with resolution of various claims on the disputed site.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed a senior bureaucrat looking after Kashmir to oversee the desk responsible for matters associated with the Ayodhya case, including the recent Supreme Court order to set up a trust for construction of a Ram temple within 90 days. The desk is headed by Additional Secretary (J&K and Ladakh) Gyanesh Kumar, who would be assisted by Deputy Secretary of the National Integration (NI) Department and Joint Secretary of the Kashmir division.

“Ayodhya matters and related court judgements will be put up by DS (NI) to AS (JKL) through JS (JKL),” stated an order of the administrative division of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The government created an Ayodhya cell under the MHA in 1990 to deal with resolution of various claims on the disputed site. Following the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992, the cell continued to function under the Internal Security division of the MHA which oversaw the National Integration department.

The cell is currently tasked with matters under the Acquisition of Certain Area At Ayodhya Act, 1993. It is under this Act that Muslim claimants to the disputed cite are supposed to be given five acres of land as compensation.

There have been reports that the UP government has sent a proposal to the MHA suggesting three plots in Ayodhya, one of which can be given to UP Sunni Waqf Board.

The representatives of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC) had first met under the banner of the Ayodhya Cell.

Interestingly, Gyanesh Kumar is the same bureaucrat who oversaw the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and has assisted its transition from a full-fledged state to a Union territory. The Bill to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status had been prepared with his active participation.

The government has also merged the two internal security divisions of the home ministry into one. In the order on Ayodhya, the home ministry also said the Internal Security-II division has been merged with the Internal Security-I division and henceforth it will be known as Internal Security-I division.

Joint Secretary (Women Safety) Punya Salila Srivastava has been given the charge of the merged Internal Security-I division along with her present responsibility in the home ministry.

