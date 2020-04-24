J&K: Three CRPF men injured after suspected militants lob grenade on camp

Published: April 24, 2020 8:43:06 pm
Three CRPF men suffered minor injuries after suspected militants threw a grenade on a CRPF camp in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday evening.
“A grenade was thrown at E/29 Bn CRPF camp at village Dooniwari PS Chadoora. Three CRPF personnel got minor injuries,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.
However, a Srinagar based CRPF spokesperson said that the suspected militants also fired upon the camps. The jawans also retaliated, he added.
Soon after the attack, the area was cordoned off and a manhunt was launched to nab the attackers.
