J&K: Three CRPF men injured after suspected militants lob grenade on camp

Three CRPF men suffered minor injuries after suspected militants threw a grenade on a CRPF camp in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday evening.

“A grenade was thrown at E/29 Bn CRPF camp at village Dooniwari PS Chadoora. Three CRPF personnel got minor injuries,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

However, a Srinagar based CRPF spokesperson said that the suspected militants also fired upon the camps. The jawans also retaliated, he added.

Soon after the attack, the area was cordoned off and a manhunt was launched to nab the attackers.

