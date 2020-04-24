Follow Us:
Friday, April 24, 2020
J&K: Three CRPF men injured after suspected militants lob grenade on camp

However, a Srinagar based CRPF spokesperson said that the suspected militants also fired upon the camps. The jawans also retaliated.

Published: April 24, 2020 8:43:06 pm
Kashmir union ministers visit, article 370 abrogation, bjp kashmir, bjp leaders kashmir, jk lockdown, jk restrictions A manhunt was also launched to nab the attackers.

Three CRPF men suffered minor injuries after suspected militants threw a grenade on a CRPF camp in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday evening.

“A grenade was thrown at E/29 Bn CRPF camp at village Dooniwari PS Chadoora. Three CRPF personnel got minor injuries,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

However, a Srinagar based CRPF spokesperson said that the suspected militants also fired upon the camps. The jawans also retaliated, he added.

Soon after the attack, the area was cordoned off and a manhunt was launched to nab the attackers.

