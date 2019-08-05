Kashmir clampdown: Cabinet today, Amit Shah, top officials hold talks

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday held back-to-back meetings with top officials of the security establishment and bureaucrats dealing with Kashmir even as speculation over a key decision related to the state continued.

Shah met NSA Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar at his office in Parliament. The meeting, sources said, began at 11 am and continued till 12.30 pm. Nagaland Governor R N Ravi was also seen leaving the Home Minister’s office. It was not known whether he had a separate meeting with the minister or was part of the internal security meeting, where the NSA was present.

At around 2 pm, Additional Secretary (Kashmir Division) Gyanesh Kumar met Shah. The Home Minister is learnt to have discussed the current situation in Kashmir with him. “The discussion was largely about law and order and safety of citizens owing to the security threat input received recently regarding Kashmir. I do not think the issue of Article 35A or 370 was broached,” a Home Ministry official said.

Kumar, himself, was not available for comment, nor did the Home Ministry give out any information.

The meetings came ahead of the Cabinet meeting scheduled for Monday morning as well as Parliament, where the issue is likely to be raised by the Opposition.

The Congress has demanded that the PM make a statement in Parliament on what was happening in Kashmir, while accusing the Modi government of preparing for some “misadventure” in J&K.

Asked about speculations regarding Article 35A, trifurcation of J&K, or delimitation of seats in the state, former home minister P Chidambaram said he does not wish to anticipate what “misadventure” the government was planning. But “those (journalists) covering the Home Ministry know that in the last 24 to 48 hours the Home Ministry is indeed preparing for some misadventure”.

The CPI(M) too has asked the government to desist from any “political adventurism” in J&K that will have “grave consequences for the country” and demanded an explanation on steps being taken in the state.