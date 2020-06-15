J&K: R R Swain appointed as new CID head

Meanwhile, Deepak Kumar, a 1993 batch JK cadre IPS officer, who was Additional Director General of Police Railways, J&K, too has been transferred. (Representational Image) Meanwhile, Deepak Kumar, a 1993 batch JK cadre IPS officer, who was Additional Director General of Police Railways, J&K, too has been transferred. (Representational Image)

The Jammu Kashmir government Monday appointed R R Swain, a 1991 batch JK cadre IPS officer awaiting orders of posting in the Home Department, as the new Intelligence Chief of the Union Territory.

Swain was appointed as the Additional Director General of Police CID. He replaced Dr B. Srinivas, a 1990 batch JK cadre IPS officer, who has now been posted as Commandant General Home Guards, Civil Defence, State Disaster Rescue Force.

Srinivas will also hold the charge as Director Fire and Emergency Service, J&K, in addition to his own duties till further orders, relieving V K Singh, Director General Prisons of the additional charge of these posts, a government order issued here said.

Meanwhile, Deepak Kumar, a 1993 batch JK cadre IPS officer, who was Additional Director General of Police Railways, J&K, too has been transferred and posted as Managing Director Police Housing Corporation. He will also hold charge of ADGP Railways, J&K, in addition to his own duties till further orders, it added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd