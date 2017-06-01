Kashmir ceasefire violation: GREF personnel killed, five injured in unprovoked Pakistan firing

Pakistani troops opened fire along the LoC in Krishnagati sector of Poonch district from 7:40 am. (File) Pakistani troops opened fire along the LoC in Krishnagati sector of Poonch district from 7:40 am. (File)

A General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) labourer was killed and five others, including a BSF head constable, were injured as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and automatic weapons fire at various places along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning.

Though the identity of deceased was yet to be known, defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta said “a GREF labourer was martyred and a driver along with a BSF head constable sustained splinter injury.” Those who were injured are out of danger, he added.

Giving further details of the ceasefire violation, Mehta added that the unprovoked shelling from across the LoC first started in Nowshera sector at 7.20 am and in next 20 minutes, the Pakistani troops opened another front in Krishna Ghati area. “They were indiscriminately firing 82 mm and 120 mm mortar shells, automatics and small arms,” said Mehta, adding that “Indian troops were retaliating strongly and effectively”.

Only four days ago, Indian troops had killed a Pakistani intruder during an ambush in Krishna Ghati sector during wee hours of May 28. Sources attributed the incidents of unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops to growing desperation among them to push in armed terrorists into the state this summer. Previously, they opened fire in Balakote sector in Mendhar area on May 17.

Thousands of people have already migrated from their native places along the LoC to safer places in Nowshera sector after two civilians including a girl were killed and seven others injured in unprovoked shelling by Pakistani troops there last month.

