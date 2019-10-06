Cancer patient held under PSA: cops cite ‘threat’, kin ask how

The family of a cancer patient from Kulgam in south Kashmir, who has been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and sent to jail in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, has moved the J&K High Court seeking release of their son on medical grounds.

Advertising

The police dossier on Parvaiz Ahmad Palla, 33, from Matibugh village in Kulgam, calls him a “threat to safety and security of general public and sovereignty of the nation”.

According to a letter from Dr Tanveer A Rather, additional professor head of Nuclear Medicine department at Srinagar’s SKIMS, Palla is on “regular follow-up for further management of the disease and has to attend outpatient services on regular basis”. His family had earlier submitted the letter to the then Kulgam DM.

Palla was detained from home in the Valley on August 6, booked under PSA a day later, and moved to Bareilly jail in UP.

Advertising

His family, however, questions how he can be a threat when he is living on “life-saving drugs”.

The police dossier on Palla states: “The subject has links with unlawful association and has been providing every logistic support to militants of banned organisation, who are carrying unlawful and subversive activities to secede the state of J&K from Union of India. As such, the activities of subject are highly prejudicial to the security of the state. It is apprehended that if the subject is free, the subject may plot any subversion or may join militant ranks, which can cause threat to safety and security of general public and sovereignty of the nation.”

While recommending his detention, the police have said that Palla is named in an FIR (83/2017) at Kulgam Police Station when his name surfaced during investigation of a militant activity.

The dossier reads: “In 2018, the subject was apprehended by forces for his involvement in subversive activities. The subject is a hardcore OGW [Over Ground Worker] of terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen, who provide all logistic support to this organisation for carrying out subversive activities. The subject has facilitated active militants in all possible ways…”

As grounds of detention, the Kulgam DM has reproduced the police dossier, replacing the word “subject” by “you”.

Kulgam Deputy Commis-sioner Showkat Aijaz told The Sunday Express he doesn’t have any off-hand information about the case. “I will look into it,” he said.

Palla’s family said the district authorities have been informed about his life-threatening disease. The letter issued on October 26, 2018, by Dr Rather stated that Palla “…is registered in the department of Nuclear Medicine SKIMS under RCC (Regional Cancer Centre) No 1602/1 (MRD No 002324 & 436314) as a case of papillary cancer thyroid. He was treated with 1131 High Dose therapy on 01-07-2015 on indoor basis….. (The) patient needs daily medication and investigation on regular basis…”

Palla’s father Mohammad Ayub Palla said he was not allowed to take his medicine when he was picked up on the night of August 6. “On August 15, I went to Bareilly to meet him but officials told me they have directions not to allow any meeting. When I requested them to at least give him his medicines, they refused,” he said.